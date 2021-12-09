Airtel, Juniper Networks tie-up to expand broadband network coverage

New Delhi :

Airtel has expanded its Fibre-to-the-Home broadband coverage to over 430 towns with plans of covering 30 mn households in over 2,000 cities in the next three years.





“In support of this increased nationwide penetration into many previously underserved cities and markets, the latest network upgrades build on the strong long-term relationship between Airtel and Juniper Networks,” a statement said.





As part of the deal, Juniper Networks will supply, install and provide support for upgrades to the MX Series routers.