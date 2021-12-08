Welspun One Logistics Parks buys 40 acres for warehouse in Bengaluru

Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of 40 acres of land near Bengaluru to set up around 1-million sq ft of a large-scale warehousing facility at an investment of Rs 300 crore to service Bengaluru Metropolitan Region (BMR)
Mumbai:
This is the first of six projects as part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that Welspun One recently has signed with the Tamil Nadu government’s nodal agency to set up warehousing facilities across the region, WOLP said.
The projects, to be executed under the MoU, are likely to bring direct investments of approximately Rs 2,500 crore to the state, Welspun One said in a release.
