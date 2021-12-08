Welspun One Logistics Parks buys 40 acres for warehouse in Bengaluru

Mumbai :

This is the first of six projects as part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that Welspun One recently has signed with the Tamil Nadu government’s nodal agency to set up warehousing facilities across the region, WOLP said.





The projects, to be executed under the MoU, are likely to bring direct investments of approximately Rs 2,500 crore to the state, Welspun One said in a release.