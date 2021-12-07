Learning Matters to accelerate project to upskill teachers

Bangalore :

The company will use the capital to accelerate development of its flagship edtech solution ‘Tara’ - a virtual voice teacher - as well as to accelerate its marketing initiatives across India.









Founded by G Ramamoorthy, Gowri Mahesh and Saraswathy Ramamoorthy, Learning Matters helps to fix the biggest challenge in India’s educational system — low teacher quality and thereby, poor student learning outcomes — through its distinctive and holistic teacher upskilling and communicative English proficiency programmes.





Ramamoorthy, co-founder & CEO, Learning Matters speaking about the funding said,”Edtech has typically, and narrowly, catered to schools and students in cities and in the upper echelons of the society. But the real need lies in the large sector of affordable private schools who urgently need solutions to improve their students’ learning outcomes. ‘Tara’ has been enabling 1000s of students across the country to achieve their aspirations. Lavni Ventures’ overlapping philosophy on creating a profitable and sustainable venture that is equally focussed on making an impact in the Indian education sector makes their investment in us exciting. The support from our angel investors gives our mission an extra strong thrust. ” “At Lavni Ventures, we invest in startups that create significant social impact by breaking the barriers to equitable access to technology and expertise in a sustainable manner. We are delighted to invest in Learning Matters which delivers affordable technology- assisted teacher training and English language skills for students”, said Vasu Guruswamy, partner and co-founder of Lavni Ventures. “We look forward to working with the passionate team of Learning Matters to strengthen the educational foundation and improve learning outcomes at scale in government and private unaided schools”, he

added.