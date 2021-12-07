Godrej Properties, TDI group ink pact for luxury housing

New Delhi :

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that the project would have a development potential of about 1.25 lakh square feet saleable area. Mohit Malhotra, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Godrej Properties, said, “As we continue to strengthen our presence in Delhi, we are happy to add this project in one of downtown Delhi’s most desirable locations”. This will be the company’s third project in Delhi, he added. Godrej Properties is developing a housing project at Okhla, and it will soon launch a luxury housing project at Ashok Vihar.