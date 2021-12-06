Benelli opens bookings for new adventure tourer motorcycle model

New Delhi :

The TRK 251 which is powered by a new generation 250cc engine can be booked online and offline for Rs 6,000, Benelli India said in a statement.





''The all-new TRK 251 is an affordable and young adventure machine meant for customers who are dreaming to explore new terrains and go on different adventures,'' Benelli India Managing Director Vikas Jhabakh said.





He further said, ''It marks the beginning of a new phase for the brand as we venture into a new segment of affordable and high-performance adventure tourers.''