LinkedIn goes vernacular, targets 600 million people globally

New Delhi :

With the launch of Hindi, LinkedIn now supports 25 languages globally. LinkedIn aims to break down language barriers, providing greater access to professional and networking opportunities to Hindi speakers in India and around the world, a statement said.





Members will be able to access their feed, profile, jobs, messaging, and create content in Hindi on desktop, and on their Android and iOS phones.





As the next step, LinkedIn will work towards widening the range of job opportunities available for Hindi-speaking professionals across industries, including more banking and government jobs, the statement added. “With the launch of Hindi, now more members and customers can unlock greater value from the platform through content, jobs, and networking, and express themselves in a language that they feel comfortable in.





“We have witnessed high engagement and member growth in the last year, and it is at this exciting inflection point that we are strengthening our vision to create economic opportunity for ‘every’ member of the workforce, and taking down language barriers for Hindi speakers across the world,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.





The launch of LinkedIn in Hindi saw LinkedIn Influencers such as international life coach Gaur Gopal Das, monk-turned-entrepreneur Vivek Bindra, and nearbuy.com founder Ankur Warikoo share their first Hindi posts on their LinkedIn profiles.