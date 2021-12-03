Anand Rathi Wealth secures Rs 193.87 cr via 12 anchor investors

Anand Rathi Wealth has garnered Rs 193.87 cr from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opened for public subscription on Thursday.
Mumbai: It had informed the bourses that it has allocated 35,25,000 shares at Rs 550 per share to anchor investors. “SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Pru Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, Nippon Mutual Fund, Abakkus, Quant Mutual Fund, MK Cohesion, Rajasthan Global are among the investors that participated in the anchor book,” it said. Of the 35,25,000 equity shares for anchor investors, 31,58,022 equity shares were allocated to mutual funds via schemes amounting to Rs 173.69 crore.
