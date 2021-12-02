Bookings for Boom Motors' EV bike cross Rs 400 crore

Chennai :

The bike with swappable batteries was a head-turner and received accolades from EV enthusiasts across the country and the company.has roped in 60-plus dealers across the country and are looking at tying up with an additional 250 dealers by 2022.





With the pre-bookings, the company crosses Rs 400 crore.





“We are extremely pleased with the overwhelming response we have received for the Boom Corbett. The response is a clear indication of customer preference shifting to electric vehicles. The company's mission is to move to sustainable mobility. The positive reception to our bike is a testament to the value proposition of Boom Motors. People have shown immense faith in our product and in the company's vision – we are committed to working doubly hard to deliver these vehicles as soon as possible to our customers,'' Boom Motors CEO and Co-Founder Aniruth Ravi Narayan said in a press release here.





The company is aiming to exceed one lakh unit sales in the next one year by expanding its manufacturing unit here, he said.



