‘Omicron’s impact to depend on curbs, policy support’

New Delhi :

The emergence of the new variant poses new risks to the global economic growth and inflation outlook, as concerns mount about the variant’s health risks and several countries have imposed new travel restrictions in recent days.





These restrictions will likely increase over the coming weeks until scientists learn more about the variant, it said.





Continued progress in global vaccination efforts and public compliance with the use of tools such as masks and social distancing will be important factors in determining the economic impact of the new variant. “Countries with an assured supply of effective vaccines and delivery systems, and high levels of vaccine acceptance by the public, will remain better positioned,” Moody’s said.





The US-based agency said European countries including the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Belgium have detected Omicron cases, prompting new travel curbs. Moreover, the restrictions imposed following a recent rise in Delta infections could now be further extended and expanded. China’s zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy will further delay relaxation of rules surrounding international travel in the face of the Omicron variant. If the variant is discovered in the country, authorities likely will increase the severity of restrictions, it said.