TFCC Intl to invest USD 4.14 bn in Chennai’s Ramcharan Co

Chennai :

With this TFCC will acquire 46% equity in the private entity for investment in environment to energy management systems and renewable energy devices with high storage capacity made from sodium silicate. This investment will be made with a horizon of five to seven years and the first round would be closed by January 2022.





TFCC International is a deep impact fund, with investments from high-net-worth individuals, government agencies and financial institutions, based in New York. With a portfolio of $20 billion invested in South Asia, TFCC is entering into the Indian market through its investment in Ramcharan Co.





Chris Curtis, Chairman, TFCC International, said, “We are looking forward to this business, with great anticipation. technologies such as those promoted by Ram Charan, and the immense headroom for sustainable growth, echoes with our investment objectives and we believe that Ram Charan’s products in the waste to energy field and the new generation of energy storage devices will help the environment in a significant manner. ”





TFCC has signed a MoU with Ram Charan in March this year to invest into his equity, which was closed with a shareholders agreement in October 2021.





Ram Charan has a business plan and orders of upto $ 9 billion and looking at surge in sales from three years to the sixth year of their production, taking up the expected revenue to $40 billion, after the fourth year.





The technology used by Ram Charan allows for zero toxic residue, and can be used to convert all types of unsegregated of waste into energy, with zero residue to the environment, making it the first of its kind globally and also the safest.





Ram Charan is implementing modern techniques considering a zero part per million production unit. The technology, developed in-house after research from 2016 by the current team at Ram Charan headed by Kaushik Palicha, has been branded under the name Entity 1, and has a slew of products lined up for release from 2022 till 2024.





Manufacturing facilities in India, are planned in TN and Gujarat.