Bajaj Auto reports 10 percent dip in November sales

New Delhi :

Domestic sales last month fell 20 per cent to 1,58,755 units against 1,98,933 units in November last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.





The total two-wheeler sales slipped 12 per cent to 3,38,473 units compared to 3,84,993 units sold in the year-ago period. However, the total commercial vehicle sales increased by 10 per cent to 40,803 units from 37,247 units in the same month last year, the company said.





The total exports last month, however, witnessed a marginal decline of 1 per cent to 2,20,521 units against 2,23,307 units sold in the corresponding month last year, it added.