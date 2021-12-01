Wed, Dec 01, 2021

Go Fashion shares listed 90 pc over issue price on debut

Published: Dec 01,202108:44 AM

Shares of Go Fashion made its debut on the exchanges on Tuesday with a premium of 90 per cent over its issue price of Rs 690 at Rs 1,316.

Source: Twitter
Mumbai: On the listing day, the shares of the company settled at Rs 1,250. "As the number of working women is increasing along with evolving fashion trends, it is expected that the company can have a strong growth momentum," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart. "The company has a strong management team with a mixed bag of financials and it is expected that it may perform well," Meena added

