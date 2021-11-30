Legal eagle completes 50 years at Bar

The Ad hoc Committee of The Madras Bar Association, on the occasion of Law Day, felicitated PS Surana, Founder & Partner, Surana & Surana International Attorneys, for completing 50 years at the Bar.

PS Surana receiving a memento at the Bar

Chennai : PS Surana developed a leading practice on the Original Side in Chennai by mid-1980’s. He has been an arbitrator in national and international matters for over 35 years. His wise counsel is sought by leading family business groups. He has successfully mediated and amicably settled complicated disputes involving families and educational institutions. Apart from being a leading law firm since 1998, ‘Surana and Surana’ is also Asia’s first ISO 9001 and world’s first ISO 14000, SA 8000 certified full-service law firm.