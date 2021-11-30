Byd strengthens dealership network

Chennai :

The Chennai-based Byd India is now in association with six auto dealers to strengthen its presence across the country.





Byd provides integrated new energy solutions encompassing energy acquisition, storage, and application. The company has started dealerships across eight key locations in the country which will be extended to other markets in the coming years.





These dealerships will be run by six dealers across eight cities including Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.