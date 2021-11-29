Over dozen unicorns to participate in Vibrant Gujarat Startup Summit 2022

Gandhinagar :

The summit will also see participation from over 150 startup incubators, hundreds of industry leaders, and MSMEs. The day-long summit will bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, incubators, venture capitalists and will provide a platform for leading startups and incubation centres from Gujarat to showcase their disruptive innovations.

"Notable speakers at the summit include Manoj Kohli, Country Head, SoftBank, Shashvat Nakrani, Co-founder, Bharat Pe, Ritesh Agarwal, CEO, OYO Rooms, Kunal Shah, Founder & CEO, Cred, Sanjay Mehta, Founder, 100X.VC, Nivruti Rai, CEO of Intel India, Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO, Apna, among others," said Anju Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Labour and Employment Department and the Chief Coordinator of the startup summit.

Key stakeholders from India and the global startup ecosystem will be present at the event. "It is a place for participants to share, learn and improve. Gujarat's leading startups and incubation centres will also get to interact with leading entrepreneurs, incubators, and venture capitalists," added Sharma.

Gujarat has been 'Top Performer' in the States Startup Ranking by DPIIT for two consecutive years in 2018 & 2019. Gujarat's flagship institutions for startup and innovations, including iCreate, iHub, and GUSEC, are jointly organising the event with support from Startup India, DPIIT and key stakeholders including ASSOCHAM, GCCI, CII, and TiE Ahmedabad.

With this initiative, startups in Gujarat will get a significant encouragement that will go a long way and set up a benchmark for other states.

Top Event Highlights

- Unicorn Conclave: To bring together a dozen Unicorn startup founders from across the country

- Showtime: An exhibition offering creative engagement and immediate feedback for over 75 startups and incubation centres from Gujarat to showcase their innovations.

- Mentoring Garage: A programme offering exclusive mentoring opportunities for budding entrepreneurs and startups from over 50 industry mentors across sectors.

- The Bowling Alley, Pitching Event: A platform that provides startups with ideas and innovations across sectors access to over 50 national and international investors

- EVangelise: India's biggest EV innovation challenge aimed at two and three- wheelers with a total cash prize of Rs 88.5 lakh. It will culminate in a pitch featuring a mega show for finalists and an Expo attended by EV companies, electric sub-component manufacturers.

Sessions:

- Role of Startups in Next Generation Tech Solutions

- Fuelling Growth and Wealth Generation through Startups

- Electric Vehicle (EV): Accelerating India's Green Economy