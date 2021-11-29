Diesel, petrol prices unchanged since early November

New Delhi :

Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi remained static at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 103.97 per litre, respectively on Monday.





In the financial capital Mumbai, they were priced at Rs 94.14 and Rs 109.98, respectively.





Prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67, respectively.





In Chennai, petrol and diesel rates remained at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40, respectively.





Across the country as well, the price of the fuel largely remained unchanged on Sunday but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes.





The excise duty cut by the Centre on November 3 was the first such exercise since the onset of Covid pandemic.





In fact, the government had revised excise duty on petrol and diesel sharply in March and again in May 2020 to mobilise additional resources for the Covid relief measures.