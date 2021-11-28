Now, Reliance Jio raises prepaid tariffs by around 20 pc

New Delhi :

The revised tariffs will come into effect from December 1, the telecom major said.

The announcement by Reliance Jio comes few days after Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel announced a hike in their respective prepaid tariffs.

"These plans will provide the best value in the industry. Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries."

"The new unlimited plans will go-live on 1st December 2021 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels," Jio said.