Now, Reliance Jio raises prepaid tariffs by around 20 pc

After Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, telecom major Reliance Jio said it would raise tariffs for its prepaid users by around 20 per cent.
New Delhi:
The revised tariffs will come into effect from December 1, the telecom major said.
The announcement by Reliance Jio comes few days after Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel announced a hike in their respective prepaid tariffs.
"These plans will provide the best value in the industry. Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries."
"The new unlimited plans will go-live on 1st December 2021 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels," Jio said.
