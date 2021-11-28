Shun Musk-backed Starlink until it gets licence: Govt

New Delhi :

A government statement said Starlink had been told to comply with regulations and refrain from “booking/rendering the satellite internet services in India with immediate effect”. Starlink registered its business in India on November 1. It has begun advertising, and according to the government, it has started pre-selling its service. A growing number of companies are launching small satellites as part of a low-Earth orbiting network to provide low-latency broadband internet services around the world, with a particular focus on remote areas that terrestrial internet infrastructure struggles to reach. The DoT has warned Starlink to get the necessary permission that is required to offer satellite-based internet services in the country. The DoT in a press release has said that in order to satellite-based services in India, requisite licence(s) from the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India are required.





“It is hereby informed to the public at large that the said company has not obtained any license/authorization for rendering satellite-based internet services that are being booked on their website. Accordingly, the Government has asked the company to comply with the Indian regulatory framework for rendering the satellite-based communication services and refrain from booking the services,” the telecom department said.