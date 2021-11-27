Amit Shah to inaugurate Amul projects worth Rs 415 cr on Sunday

Gandhinagar :

Shah arrived here on Saturday evening, and was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi at the airport.

On Sunday, the Home Minister will inaugurate AmulFed Dairy's new milk powder factory, a poly film manufacturing plant, and other projects set up at a combined cost Rs 415 crore in Gandhinagar.

He will also inaugurate a new butter manufacturing plant and high-tech warehousing facility at the AmulFed Dairy in Gandhinagar.

Shah will inaugurate a new robotic high-tech warehousing facility at the AmulFed Dairy. The facility has been built at a cost of Rs 23 crore, and enables the diary to store 50 lakh litres of long-life milk in carton packaging in high-density storage.

Shah will also address a gathering of milk producers from Gujarat along with Bhupendra Patel.



