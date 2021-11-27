Vaccination pace in India keeps Boeing upbeat on aviation biz

New Delhi :

Besides, easing restrictions as well as trends like ‘revenge travel’ are expected to boost air passenger numbers. Notably, the trend shows a gradual conversion of the pent-up demand into a more sustainable growth pattern for the industry.





“We are seeing a recovery in domestic traffic numbers which are now at similar levels of those in 2019,” Boeing India President Salil Gupte said. “Increase in vaccination penetration will first boost the domestic traffic which is currently leading the recovery.” Accordingly, the positive effects of the fast paced vaccination drive will eventually lead up to the opening of the international sector.





“There are places which have achieved 70 per cent or more vaccinations for people above 12 years, whereas there are many other places which have relatively lower rates.”





“As and when the vaccination penetration increases, the international segment will subsequently open-up and come to a near normal level of operations.” India remains one of the most important global markets for the company. he said.





As per the latest annual India Commercial Market Outlook, Boeing predicted strong aviation growth in India.