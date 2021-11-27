Ashok Leyland MD-CEO Vipin Sondhi to step down on Dec 31, 2021

Chennai :

According to Ashok Leyland, Sondhi’s resignation will be effective from December 31, 2021.





The company board has requested Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja to step in as Executive Chairman with immediate effect for business continuity.





The board will meet shortly to decide on the further course of action for identifying the next MD & CEO, the company said.





Sondhi said, “My decision is purely a personal one as I need to take care of my personal and family responsibilities, which have become a top priority. That we have been able to meet all the challenges head-on despite the global pandemic and continue on our growth path has been satisfying.”