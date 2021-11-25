Ohmium ships its first ‘Made in India’ hydrogen electrolyzer unit to US

Chennai :

The electrolyzer has been manufactured by Ohmium at its Bengaluru plant, India’s first green hydrogen electrolyzer Gigafactory.





This was set-up to ensure the availability of end-to-end solutions within the country and reduce dependency on imports for this key equipment (electrolyzer). This development comes as a breakthrough for the start-up’s ongoing mission in alignment with the nation’s ‘Make in India’ and net-zero emission commitments.





“The first shipment of a product is a big moment for any company. This is especially exciting for Ohmium as well as all of our suppliers in India because it proves beyond a doubt that both manufacturing and technology excellence in the field of green hydrogen generation are in India’s wheelhouse,” said Arne Ballantine, CEO & Co-Founder, Ohmium.





“We are seeing significant activity in India and around the world in green hydrogen projects. We are confident of green hydrogen as the fuel of the future owing to its enormous potential, numerous applications across sectors and a zero-carbon footprint. Currently, our factory has a manufacturing capacity of approximately ½ GW per year, and we can rapidly expand it to 2 GW per year to facilitate India’s accelerated transition to clean energy systems,” said Ahmad Chatila, Chairman, Ohmium.