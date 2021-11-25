L and T, TN sign MoU to build a data centre at Kancheepuram

Chennai :

The MoU was signed at Coimbatore, by Sudhir L Mahajan, VP-Head Data Centre Business, L&T and Pooja Kulkarni, MD-CEO, Guidance, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and other officials from L&T.





L&T will establish 90 MW capacity Data Centers and associated units in a phased manner in Kancheepuram over the next 5 years. The company envisages to employ around 1100 people (600 direct and 500 indirect) in the project.





TN will provide uninterrupted power supply and other infrastructure support on a best-effort basis that will bring tangible economic and social benefits to the people of the state, a release said.





SN Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T, “TN is on a growth trajectory, and we are delighted to partner with the state to propel this growth by building a data center that will further trigger development by attracting investments and generating jobs for the people of Kancheepuram.”





L&T will be establishing hyperscale Data Centres at Kanchipuram to provide comprehensive solutions and end to end data centre services, with multi-cloud managed and cyber security services, digital transformation integration services and application integration services.





The largest construction company in India, L&T is using technology and innovation for sustainable growth. A leader in deploying IIoT in its businesses, L&T is 3D printing houses, using IoT to power smart buildings for its clients, ensuring ‘safety’ at workplace through simulated (VR) systems, tracking & monitoring over 11,000 assets across its project sites through digital chipsets: and employing Geospatial tech, LiDAR and drone-based surveys.