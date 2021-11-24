Airtel arm Nxtra launches hyperscale data centre in Chennai

Nxtra by Airtel, the data centre subsidiary of telecom major Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday announced the inauguration of its new 38 MW hyper scale data centre park here, consolidating its network leadership in the country.
Chennai:
Chief Minister MK Stalin formally unveiled the facility virtually. The expansion of data centre by Nxtra by Airtel comes in the backdrop of the announcement to invest Rs 5,000 crore by 2025 to increase its capacity by three times to over 400 MW.
It includes setting up of hyper scale data centre parks in key metro cities.
Conversations