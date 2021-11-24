Zenwork secures over Rs 1,200 crore from Spectrum Equity

Zenwork, a digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting technology firm has successfully raised over Rs 1200 crore from US-based Spectrum Equity, a growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support to innovative Internet, software, and information services companies.
Hyderabad:
The investment will enable Zenwork, operating the brands Tax1099 and Compliance, to accelerate product innovation and meet growing business demand for modern, automated technology solutions that address regulatory compliance and power electronic filing and information management, a release said.
