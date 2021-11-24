Sebi chief: Investors must ignore market rumours

New Delhi :

After COVID-19, the Indian securities market witnessed a significant growth in terms of market capitalisation as well as numbers of new demat and trading accounts. Also, the mutual funds saw significant inflows, Tyagi said.





“Investors need to be careful and do their due diligence while investing in securities markets. They should not invest on the basis of market rumours and should deal only with registered intermediaries,” Tyagi said in a message on the occasion of the World Investor Week (WIW) 2021.





He added Sebi has been performing the role of an educator by conducting various types of financial education and investors awareness activities. One such activity, which is undertaken every year, is the celebration of the WIW. The WIW is an initiative of International Organisation of Securities Market Commission and is a global event which is celebrated by securities market regulators. This year WIW is from November 22 to November 28.





During the week, the Sebi chief said a wide range of investors’ awareness activities are planned across the country. These include investors’ awareness programmes, quiz contests.





“As it is said, informed investors are a protected investors,” he said, highlighting the importance of Sebi.