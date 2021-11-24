NoBroker.com raises 210 mn USD turns into unicorn

New Delhi :

Bengaluru-based NoBroker, which was launched in 2013, has raised the fund at $1 billion valuation to become the first unicorn in proptech sector.





The Series E funding round was led by General Atlantic, Tiger Global Management and Moore Strategic Ventures.





“We have raised $210 million fund from investors for our expansion plan,” NoBroker.com Co-Founder Akhil Gupta said.





With the latest funding round, the company has so far raised $361 million. “We founders have diluted stake to raise funds, but we have the control,” NoBroker.com Co-Founder-CEO Amit Agarwal said. The fund will be utilised for expansion and to fuel growth. It plans to use the money to penetrate deeper into 6 cities where it has presence and expand operations to 50 cities as well as to expand its society management app NoBrokerHood.





It operates across six cities: Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.