Awfis, CBRE SE Asia, WayCool in three-way pact

Awfis, integrated workspace solutions provider, has partnered with CBRE South Asia, real estate consulting firm, and WayCool foods, agri-commerce enterprise. In the first phase of this partnership, Awfis has leased 64,000 sft to WayCool across Chennai and Bengaluru.

Chennai : CBRE and Awfis are working closely on multiple opportunities across India. Awfis currently has the largest network of flexible workspaces with 95 co-working centres and 55,000 seats spread across 13 cities and is soon heading towards the 100 centres milestone before the end of 2021 WayCool COO Amrit Bajpai said it is heavily investing not just in tech but also in talent pool. In six months, it has added 1,000 people and the new bases were a reflection of this.