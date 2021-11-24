Equitas SFB, HDFC Bank unveil co-branded credit cards

Chennai :

The credit cards will be available for Equitas Small Finance Bank’s customers. There are two categories of credit cards - Excite (credit limit from Rs 25,000 to Rs two lakh) and Elegance (a credit of over Rs two lakh).





“This first-of-its-kind partnership for HDFC Bank will enable us to extend our best-in-class offerings in the cards segment to Equitas SFB customers and provide them with a highly rewarding credit card experience,” said Parag Rao,Group Head (Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking & IT), HDFC Bank.





Equitas SFB’s Senior President and Country Head (Branch Banking - Liabilities, Products & Wealth) Murali Vaidyanathan said the new co-branded credit card proposition will facilitate seamless banking and also add value to customers with its exceptional features such as minimal cost, spend range, and rewards programme.





HDFC Bank has over 21 lakh acceptance points, making it among the largest facilitators of cashless payments in the country.



