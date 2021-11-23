Vodafone Idea raises prepaid tariffs by around 20pc, effective from Nov 25

New Delhi :

The revised tariffs will come into effect from November 25, the telecom operator said.

This announcement by Vodafone Idea comes on the heels of Bharti Airtel's hike in tariffs for its prepaid customers by around 20 per cent, which would come into effect from November 26.

"The new plans will start the process of ARPU (Average Revenue Per Unit) improvement and help address the financial stress faced by the industry," Vodafone Idea said.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla and Vodafone Group partnership firm, and is one of the major telecom operators in India.