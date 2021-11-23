Ericsson to acquire global cloud firm Vonage for USD 6.2 bn

Bangalore :

The Cloud-based Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) - accounting for approximately 80 per cent of Vonage’s current revenues - serves over 1,20,000 customers and more than one million registered developers globally.





The merger agreement is expected to complete in the first half of 2022, the company said in a statement. “Vonage gives us a platform to help our customers monetise the investments in the network, benefitting developers and businesses. Imagine putting the power and capabilities of 5G, the biggest global innovation platform, at the fingertips of developers. Then back it with Vonage’s advanced capabilities, in a world of 8 billion connected devices,” said Borje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson.





With the acquisition, Vonage’s strong developer ecosystem will get access to 4G and 5G network APIs, exposed in a simple and globally unified way, allowing them to develop new innovative global offerings.