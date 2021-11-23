City-based elder care start-up Alserv expands to Bengaluru, Mysuru

Chennai :

This launch comes close on the heels of its expansion into Kochi, Thiruvanthapuram and Coimbatore, after growing its business in Chennai over 24 months.





India is seeing a critical need for home-based elder care services now. As per studies, Bengaluru is home to the highest number of senior citizens in the state among all 30 districts with roughly 12 lakh senior citizens.





In addition, according to the Longitudinal Ageing Study of India (2020), India’s elderly population is expected to reach 319 million by 2050. This statistic shows the proportion of the population that is over the age of 65 is increasing exponentially over time.





As traditional family-based care is becoming less the norm, an increase in the older population will lead to an urgent need for elder care and support. Elderly couples living alone face healthcare challenges (as compared to those living with family) since they are unable to coordinate and get things done easily in such a fast-moving and vast city. They are not able to navigate locally with ease. Many of them want to pursue their passion but are unable to due to home-based responsibilities.





Currently over 900+ families in Tamil Nadu and Kerala are benefiting from the home care services provided by Alserv. Some of the key services include safety and security, housekeeping and maintenance. Its key services will now be available in Bengaluru. The start-up has collaborated with over 75+ verified, trusted vendors in Bengaluru and in Mysuru.





Jagadish Ramamoorthy, Co-founder-Director, Alserv, said “Bengaluru is an upcoming location for senior living, more than 350 homes are being built in retirement communities around Bengaluru and Mysuru. Our understanding is elders prefer to live at home, in the heart of the city where they can enjoy the city’s weather, parks and lifestyle better, and have access to better healthcare facilities and entertainment options. With Alserv, elders can avail everything at home, at a more affordable cost. Our mission is to ensure seniors are not displaced from their familiar lifestyle and are able to enjoy life to its fullest.”