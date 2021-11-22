Airtel raises prepaid tariffs by 20 pc, effective from Nov 26

New Delhi :

Accordingly, the new tariffs will come into effect from November 26, 2021.





"Bharti Airtel has always maintained that the mobile 'Average Revenue Per User' (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model," the telecom operator said in a regulatory filing.





"We also believe that this level of 'ARPU' will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India."





This revision is part of their "rebalancing" of tariffs, the filing said.