Crypto outfit loses out on rare US constitution copy

A cryptocurrency group has lost out in the bid to buy a rare copy of the US constitution at an auction. The group, ConstitutionDAO, had said it planned to put the constitution in the hands of the people . The group had amassed over $40m worth of donations through crowd-funding.
But the document finally got picked up by another buyer, billionaire investor Kenneth Griffin for $43.2 million (£32m) at Sotheby's.
The auction house said it was a record price for a historical document. The hammer came down after an eight-minute bidding battle on the telephones and set a world auction record for any book, manuscript, historical document or printed text, Sotheby's said.
