Transparency in algorithms will establish trust with users: Koo CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna

New Delhi :

While self-regulation should be the first step, separate instructions are needed in cases where platforms are not living up to the expectation of users, or found to be violating norms, Radhakrishna said.





“It is our choice to remain transparent and consistent, and that is the value add we are bringing into the world of social media,” Radhakrishna said on the debate raging over algorithmic bias on certain platforms.





Allegations of Facebook’s system and algorithms fuelling hate speech and fake news, have led to widespread concerns over the influence of algorithms and tools in amplifying harmful content and misinformation.





Following recent revelations by whistle-blower Frances Haugen, Facebook drew flak for allegedly putting profit before public good, and not doing enough to shed its ‘growth at all costs’ culture that propelled its rise to capture 2.91 bn monthly active users globally, including over 400 mn in India.





Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has categorically stated that no ‘algorithm’ of any social media platform should violate fundamental rights of Indians, and the laws and jurisprudence would need to evolve continuously to keep pace with the changing nature of internet.





Koo’s Radhakrishna said making algorithms transparent is a conscious choice to be made by companies, and an easy one for all platforms, irrespective of whether they are into microblogging or other forms of social media.