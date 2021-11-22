Bank of Baroda two-day property Expo 2021 ends on good note

Chennai :

This was inaugurated by M Lakshmi, CEO, CMDA. Manobala Director/Actor, present on the occasion, handed over the sanction letters to customers. Rengarajan S (Zonal Head Tamilnadu & Pondicherry), Ramanuj Sharma (Regional Head,CMR), Padhan (Regional Head,CRR), Gopalan(Head,CFS Chennai) , Gabriel Mahatma (Head,ZIAD) were among the dignitaries from bank present at the event.





BoB offered home loans starting from 6.50%, car loans from 7.00% and MSME loans from 6.55%. Customers visiting with income documents were given on-spot In principle sanctions. The expo featured developments from over 30 prominent realty players like Casa Grand, Puravankara, SPR city, DAC promoters, VGN promoters, Kgeyes, a release said.