Franklin Templeton to distribute another tranche of Rs 1,115cr to investors

New Delhi :

Earlier, the firm had returned about Rs 24,000 crore to the investors.

"As advised by the court appointed liquidator (SBI MF), the payment to all investors whose accounts are 'KYC' compliant with all details available will commence from November 22, 2021," a Franklin Templeton spokesperson said.

"Post this payout, the schemes would have returned Rs 25,114.39 crore to unit-holders amounting to 99.60 per cent of the 'AUM' (asset under management) as on April 23, 2020."

The payment will be made electronically to all eligible unitholders.

The fund manager continues to manage over Rs 64,000 crore of assets, including a suite of equity funds investing across the market cap spectrum and across geographies, besides high credit fixed income funds for various investment horizons or goals, the MF had said earlier this year.

At that time, the fund house had said that it remained positive on equities as easing of restrictions related to schools, theatres, capacity restrictions and a pick-up in vaccinations should lead to further economic normalisation during the festive season.



