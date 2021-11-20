FPIs stock holding value at 667 billion dollars

New Delhi :

This was largely on the back of strong performance by the Indian equity markets along with net inflows from FPIs at the later part of the quarter.





“At the end of the quarter ended September 2021, the value of FPI investments in Indian equities shot up sharply to $667 billion, which was considerably higher than the $592 billion recorded in the previous quarter, a spike of around 13 per cent,” the report noted.





As of September 2020, the value of FPI investments in Indian equities had been $398 billion.





Offshore mutual funds form an important component of total foreign portfolio investment, apart from other large FPIs, such as offshore insurance companies, hedge funds, and sovereign wealth funds. For the quarter ended September 2021, FPIs witnessed a net inflow of $563 mn. It was, however, lower than the net inflows of $678 mn seen during the quarter ended June. On a month-on-month basis, while overseas investors were net sellers to the tune of $1.51 billion in July; they were net buyers of around $284.02 million in August and to the tune of $1.79 billion in September.