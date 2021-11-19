TVS Supply Chain picks up 69.1 stake in FIT 3PL

Chennai :

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has picked-up 69.1 per cent stake in FIT 3PL, from FIT Consulting and Services Pvt Ltd. This transaction would strengthen the existing pan-India presence of TVS SCS through an addition of more than 1.50 million sq ft warehouse space, unlocking new levels of efficiency and synergies, a release here said.





‘’FIT 3PL is an important business addition and will further strengthen TVS SCS’ pan-India presence. Our full range of technology capabilities can be leveraged to increase cross-selling and up-selling opportunities and provide solutions for all new and existing customers of FIT3PL’’, said Ravi Viswanathan, JMD, TVS SCS. Earlier known as Jayem Warehousing Pvt Ltd, the company was rebranded as FIT 3PL Warehousing Pvt Ltd in 2020.