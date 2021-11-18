Telecom Ministry issues advisory to promote safe online transactions

New Delhi :

With rising online transactions, risks of falling into fraudsters' traps have become a major cause of concern for the end user. As a preventive measure, the advisory intends to make citizens aware by asking them not to scan any 'QR' code shared by anyone, unless the objective is to pay.

"Think before you click any link as banks never send links to update KYC. Do not share confidential data such as 'OTP', 'CVV', 'PIN' with anyone, including bank officials," the advisory said. The advisory also urged the citizens not to install any remote access application on their devices.

"Be extra careful whenever asked for advance or money in any form and verify the credentials of the person or company," the advisory said. To stay away from potential online fraud, the Centre through the advisory also asked people not to share personal information, such as contact numbers and sensitive banking details, with anyone.

"Be judicious before sharing your phone number with unknown persons," it added. It urged people not to store important and sensitive information and password on mobile and social media platforms, and in case necessary, use some form of encryptions.

"Do not visit suspicious websites such as pornographic, gambling etc., which may render your phone vulnerable and may lead to extortion, financial losses," it added. The advisory also urged the people to avoid using unknown Wi-Fi networks.

"In case connected, do not make financial transactions using such networks," the advisory added.