Neeyamo expands in Madurai, to boost head count by 1,600

Madurai :

With an existing centre in Madurai’s ELCOT region of 1000 seats, Neeyamo’s second office will have an additional capacity of 1600 seats. The company looks to ramp up its headcount in the region by 1200 in the year ahead. The centre will focus on Neeyamo’s key lines of business – Global Payroll transformation & development of payroll, Time and Absence products.





The platform-based Global Payroll technology provider Neeyamo has around 3,000 employees covering 190+ countries and serves 350+ customers worldwide. The team based out of Madurai primarily works on developing of payroll, time and absence. The company aims at providing a world-class centre in Madurai to support its Fortune 500 clients worldwide.





“We are creating world-class products from Madurai, which is proof of the talent pool available in the region. When we started our first Madurai centre, we realised there weren’t many companies based out of Madurai. We had a good number of people working in our Chennai centre that came from Madurai and neighbouring towns/cities that made us realise the uncaptured talent the location had to offer,” said Rangarajan Seshadri, CEO, Neeyamo.





In the year of the pandemic, Neeyamo increased its employee count from 1,500 to 3,000, 80% of which is in smaller cities including Madurai, Thanjavur, Nagpur, Belgaum, and Aurangabad. Having touched nearly 1.5 million lives, Neeyamo renders services out of major product development centres in remote areas across the country.



