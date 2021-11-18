Vedanta mulls group restructuring, separate listing of businesses

New Delhi :

Under the restructuring being evaluated, Vedanta Ltd and three businesses will operate parallelly, the chairman said. “All the three businesses have great potential for growth and we think the model being evaluated will provide natural avenues for growth as well as enhance shareholder value,” he said.





Giving an illustration, he said a shareholder of Vedanta will hold 4x shares once the plan is approved and implemented - share of Vedanta as well as those in the three businesses.





“This is the global model and if you look at even Indian industry you will find that Hindalco is a separate company and so is Tata Steel. And we can do the same,” he said.





Agarwal said Vedanta’s board has constituted a committee of directors to evaluate and recommend options to restructure the group. “The idea is to do it as early as possible. I can’t give a time-frame but it will be very soon,” he said. The plan under evaluation is the same as what port-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group did in 2015 - creating separate listed entities for power, mining, gas and transmission businesses. “The Board of Directors of the Company has decided that, considering the scale, nature, and potential opportunities for various business verticals of the company, the company should undertake a comprehensive review of the corporate structure and evaluate a full range of options and alternatives (including demerger(s), spin-off(s), strategic partnerships etc.) for unlocking value and simplification of corporate structure,” Vedanta said in a stock exchange filing.



