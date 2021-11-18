Nirmala Sitharaman urges industry to invest in capacity creation

New Delhi :

“I appeal to industry not to further delay increasing capacity, not to further delay looking at areas to partner in technology,” she said while addressing CII Global Economic Policy Summit 2021.





She also asked the industry to offer jobs to reduce income disparity and cut down on importing finished goods reduce and instead ramp up investment in manufacturing.





“At a time when India is looking at impetus to growth, I want Indian industry to be a lot more risk-taking and understand what India wants,” she said.