Oppo Holds the 4th Position in Q3 Global Rankings Steadily

Beijing :

The company was ranked top five in market share in 14 European countries and regions during this quarter, maintaining its 4th position with a YoY growth of 45%. OPPO also witnessed a remarkable growth rate of 237% in Germany.





Following its entry into the European market in 2018, OPPO not only continues to actively invest in R&D but also constantly introduces new products based on specific markets and consumer needs to better serve the local market. The entirety of Western Europe recorded a growth rate of 49%, built on the excellent performance in Switzerland (+370% YoY), Portugal (+210% YoY), and Netherlands (+109% YoY).





The whole region of Central and Eastern Europe recorded a growth rate of 35%. And OPPO ranked the top three in market share in Poland, Ukraine, and Romania in Q3. Noteworthily, OPPO has ranked top five in Hungary and Slovakia in less than half a year.





Emerging Markets OPPO extended its solid performance in Latin America in Q3 2021. Mexico continues to be a critical driving force in the region, with a YoY rise of 377%. In South Africa, OPPO ascended to 3rd place with a whopping 293% YoY growth. Notably, the sales volume in Turkey climbed to the top three in market share for the first time with a growth rate of 60%. China China's smartphone market shipments picked up in Q3 2021 compared to the previous quarter. As a long-term player in the Chinese smartphone market, OPPO remained in the 2nd position this quarter. The Reno6 series perfectly addresses the needs of today's young generation with its elegant design, imaging technology, and other high-end features.





It has been an essential contributor to the steady growth of OPPO's shipments. APAC OPPO has maintained its supereminent position in APAC, ranking 4th in the region, and the company has climbed to second place in Southeast Asia. In the Philippines market, OPPO rose from the top five to 2nd place, boosted ranking to 1st position in the Cambodia market, and secured 2nd place in the Vietnam market. Furthermore, OPPO ranked top three in Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Myanmar, and Malaysia in Q3. OPPO Reno6 Pro is ranked as the No.1 Smartphone on Lazada Malaysia under the segment of RM2,500 to RM3,500 smartphone in August. India The market demand for smartphones continues to heat up in India.





During this quarter, OPPO has opened its Camera Innovation Lab at its Hyderabad R&D center to further push the boundaries in innovative imaging technology. OPPO has integrated its advantages in product innovation, channel layout, and after-sales services to actively capture the market, ranking in the top five with an 11% share during this quarter. About OPPO Since the launch of its first mobile phone - “Smiley Face” - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology.





Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 50 countries and regions with more than 40,000 of OPPO's employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.