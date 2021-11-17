Alstom inaugurates new components unit in Coimbatore

Chennai :

The facility, inaugurated in the presence of Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India and Alain Spohr, MD, Alstom India, South Asia, was dedicated to improving industrial efficiency in manufacturing components for various prestigious national and international projects.





This new site, spread over 15 acres, has an installed capacity of 2.1 million hours, that will offer a higher degree of production diversity and complexity – integration and testing of tractions, auxiliary convertors, cubicles, driver desks and rolling stock looms. The site will create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs. It currently has a gender diversity rate of 20 pc.





The Coimbatore site currently delivers not just to Alstom’s Indian sites but also to major sites across five continents – Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America. Spohr said, “Our presence in Coimbatore dates to the 1970s and since then we’ve grown multi-fold. The opening of this facility is a testament of our commitment to the government’s flagship ‘Make in India’ & ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.” Lenain said, “French companies are fully committed to ‘Make in India’ and speeding ahead on the back of strong bilateral relations between the two countries. It is heartening to see India’s manufacturing prowess powering global mobility.