NIXI creates new unit to serve customers

This team will support the customer queries (24x7) for all the operations. NIXI has three businesses, Internet Exchange, Dot IN Registry, and IRINN, which deal with their respective customers, supporting and managing their queries.
New Delhi:
At times the same customer might be consuming services from two different units of NIXI and interact with two different teams.
Anil Kumar Jain, CEO, NIXI, said “NIXI has announced the formation of customer-care unit, which will be managing the complete life cycle of the customer right from their onboarding till the exit. This initiative will make the interaction of the customer seamless and more efficient.”
