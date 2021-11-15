What's cooking? Apple CEO reveals his stake in crypto

Apple CEO Tim Cook has shaken Twitter revealing he personally owns cryptocurrency and has been interested for a while.
New York: Cook, whose real-time net worth is about $1.4 billion, shot down rumours that Apple is targeting crypto as an investment even as prices for bitcoin and ethereum soared to new record highs. Apple hast been looking at crypto, but might not offer users a way to pay with it anytime soon. "I think it's reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio," he told DealBook's Andrew Ross Sorkin -quickly adding he wasn't giving investment advice.
