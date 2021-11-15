Aster DM Healthcare earmarks Rs 900 cr capex over next 3 yrs

Aster DM Healthcare is planning around Rs 900 crore capital expenditure over the next three years to expand presence in India, as it looks at increasing the share of revenue from the country to around 40 per cent of the total by 2025, a top company official said.

New Delhi : The company had last week posted an over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 127.62 crore for the quarter ended September 2021. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,504.34 crore during the period. “For the last few quarters, or even since the last one year, we have been very aggressively looking at India, so we know that India is a market with huge potential which has got significant demand and supply gap...so it makes very easy to take that decision to look at India as the long term growth market for us,” said Azad Moopen, Founder-CMD, Aster DM Healthcare. It has been doing business in India but it wants to increase the pace of growth here, he added.