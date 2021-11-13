TMB celebrates centenary year

Chennai :

Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman-MD of TVS Capital Funds as the chief guest, delivered the keynote address. As a part of celebration the bank had conducted various events and activities which included tributes to the founders, blood donation camps and medical camps. The 100th e-lobby of the bank was inaugurated by T Charusree, Commissioner of Thoothukudi City Muncipal Corporation. As part of a mega loan disbursement program at Thoothukudi, Geetha Jeevan and DK Senthilraj, District Collector Thoothukudi handed over sanction or disbursement letters to 200 beneficiaries. Similar campaigns were conducted at all 12 regional offices of the bank across the country. Founder family members were honoured by MD & CEO and directors on board.



