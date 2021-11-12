Global cues, value buying lift indices, Sensex gains over 230 pts

Mumbai :

At 10.15 a.m., the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 60,154.03 points, up 234.34 points or 0.39 per cent.





The Sensex opened at 60,248.04 points from its previous close of 59,919.69 points.





Besides, the NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,959.25 points, up by 85.65 points or 0.48 per cent.





It opened at 17,977.60 points from its previous close of 17,873.60 points.